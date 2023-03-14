The 2023 World Baseball Classic continues Tuesday with four highly anticipated games, a pair in both Pool C and D.

Up first, Pool D group play took center stage, as Venezuela stopped Nicaragua in the day’s first game.

Later, Pool C will be in action when Canada faces Colombia (3 p.m. ET), followed by Israel battling the Dominican Republic in the second Pool D game (7 p.m. ET). Close things out for Pool C, Great Britain will be up against Mexico (10 p.m. ET).

Group play for Pool A, which took place in Taichung, Taiwan, wrapped Sunday, with Cuba and Italy advancing to the quarterfinals. Elsewhere, in Tokyo, group play for Pool B wrapped earlier Monday, with Japan and Australia advancing.

The WBC began March 7 and will end on March 21 with the championship game (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1) in Florida. Quarterfinal games will take place March 15-18, followed by the semifinals from March 19-20.

Here are the top plays!

Canada vs. Colombia (Pool C)

Playing for something bigger

Colombia starting pitcher Harold Ramirez’s blue hair was easily distinguishable on camera, and according to Jon Morosi, that’s exactly how he wanted it to be.

Defense to offense

After a clutch strikeout and throw outCanada struck first in the top of the fourth inning on a looping fly ball from Bo Naylor.

Family affair

Gomez River, son of the late Pedro Gomezgot his chance to shine for the Colombian squad, and made the most of it with his mother in attendance, pitching a scoreless inning in the sixth.

Laying it out there

Canada was knocking on the door for another run in the seventh, but Oscar Mercado stretched out for a diving grab to prevent the run.

FINAL: Venezuela 4. Nicaragua 1 (Pool D)

Down in order!

Nicaragua starting pitcher Erasmo Ramírez was cooking early, retiring three straight Venezuelan batters in the first inning to give his squad some early momentum.

Full house

Nicaragua went up 1-0 after loading the bases in the second inning, plating its first run on this dribbler up the middle.

Holding steadfast

After Nicaragua pushed Eduardo Rodriguez out of the game with seven hitsreliever José Ruiz cleaned up shop with three outs in just three pushes to help Venezuela out of the inning.

Even!

Venezuela knotted the tally at 1 with a double from Andres Gimenez, which scored Ronald Acuña Jr.

Two more!

The fourth inning was huge for the Venezuelan troupe, which plated two more runs courtesy of a double from Eugenio Suarez.

Anthony Santander added to their lead in the fifth, smacking an RBI double into center to put them up 3.

Closing in style

José Quijada broke out his patented jerseyand Suarez flashed some pretty glove skills as Venzuela kept its opponent’s offense at bay to end the matchup with a 4-1 win. Nicaragua will now have to requalify for the 2026 event.

COMING UP:

Israel vs. Dominican Republic (Pool D) 7 p.m. ET, FS2

Great Britain vs. Mexico (Pool C) 10 pm ET, FS1

