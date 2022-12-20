Home Sports World champion Argentina has arrived in Buenos Aires and crowds fill the streets: it’s a national holiday
World champion Argentina has arrived in Buenos Aires and crowds fill the streets: it’s a national holiday

World champion Argentina has arrived in Buenos Aires and crowds fill the streets: it’s a national holiday

The plane of the world champions from Argentina landed in Buenos Aires when it was just after 2 am local time, the Italian dawn. On the track, the open-top bus ready to take Messi and the other players to the city centre. A national holiday has been proclaimed in the country.

World champion Argentina lands in Buenos Aires: big party at the airport for the Albiceleste

Thousands of people lined the streets of the course to greet the world champions of Qatar 2022. Messi and Scaloni were the first to get off the plane, followed by the whole team. They walked down the red carpet and went straight to the bus that was waiting for them to take them to the AFA headquarters. De Paul, Dibu Martínez, Lautaro Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi and Julián Álvarez climbed onto the roof of the bus. The team passed under a triumphal arch with the inscription “Grazie Campioni”.

The Ministry of Security in Buenos Aires involved about 5,000 soldiers. There are also members of the airport security police. After one o’clock in the morning, a continuous movement of vehicles and columns of men in uniform began, both arriving and departing.

