World champion Luca Brecel dropped out of the Vienna Snooker Open on Saturday, the Belgian reported to the organizers that he was ill. As a result, his German opponent Lukas Kleckel reached the round of 16, as did at least one Austrian with Hans Nirnberger. Three other local heroes around Florian Nüßle still had the chance.

Brecel had unexpectedly won the world title in Sheffield on Monday and on Friday he won his group undefeated in Vienna.