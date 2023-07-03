World champion Cheick Cissé, symbol of the success of taekwondo in Côte d’Ivoire

Cheick Cissé, taekwondo world champion, shows his medal to the Ivorian vice-president, Tiémoko Meyliet Koné, in Abidjan, June 23, 2023. SIA KAMBOU / AFP

“It’s the consecration of a dream” et “the only title that was missing from my list”, declared to AFP Cheick Cissé, crowned world champion of taekwondo on June 4 in Baku, Azerbaijan, and symbol of the success of this South Korean martial art in Côte d’Ivoire. In addition to this title, three of the four Olympic medals won by the country have been in taekwondo. In 2016 in Rio, Cheick Cissé won gold and his compatriot Ruth Gbagbi bronze; she had repeated her victory in 2020 in Tokyo.

The feat begins with an ordinary fact. The champion’s father, Abdelkader Cissé, introduced him to martial arts, starting with karate: “I wanted him to manage his stress better”, he says. Form “like all champions” at the Koumassi training center in Abidjan, Cheick Cissé “came to just 10 or 11 years old”remembers his first taekwondo coach, Christian Kragbé. “I knew it was something that was made for me”says the world champion, but “I never thought it was going to be professional”.

Born in Bouaké (center) in a modest family, “he trains in very difficult conditions, sometimes on bare ground”recalls Christian Kragbé: “Here we have the men, but in terms of equipment, material, we are not housed in the same boat” than Western countries. “Nothing was given to me”says Cheick Cissé, 29, when he recalls his ” obstacle course ” : “We tried to force fate through training, through willpower. When you have experienced this kind of situation, it adds something to the mind,” who becomes ” strong “. “We don’t give up easily”he assures.

Paris 2024 objective

His former trainer does not hesitate to say that he is “the prototype athlete” that every coach would like to have: “He loves training”a “a good technical basis” et ” do not cheat “. “Everything he does, he does it fully. He is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve, he shares a lot”he underlines, specifying that the champion has donated 32 million CFA francs (48,900 euros) to the federation.

Since the introduction of taekwondo in Côte d’Ivoire by South Korean master Kim Young Tae in 1968, the number of followers has continued to grow. “Among the first students he had, there were Ivorian authorities, including General Gaston Ouassénan Koné”, former minister in several governments, explains Christian Kragbé. This elite enthusiasm has given visibility to the discipline, which today has 254 clubs and 40,000 students aged 4 to 80, according to the coach: “We are the second federation after football in terms of licensees. The clubs fill up because an Olympic medal is an example to follow. »

Passing through Abidjan in June, Cheick Cissé, who now lives in Palma de Mallorca (Spain), like several taekwondo champions, goes through official ceremonies and understands that his country is counting on him. “President Alassane Ouattara asked me to speak to the youth”, he said after an interview with the Ivorian vice-president, Tiémoko Meyliet Koné. His vision of sporting success is collective: “I had to get this medal to inspire my young people. » The next step ? “It’s first of all to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games”, says Cheick Cissé, adding: “And why not get the most beautiful medals for Côte d’Ivoire and for Africa. »

