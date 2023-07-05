World champion Di Maria returns to Benfica

15
Argentina’s world champion Angel di Maria returns to Benfica 13 years after leaving Lisbon. The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract for Portugal’s traditional club, as was announced on Wednesday.
APA/AFP/Marco Bertorello
Di Maria joined Benfica from Argentina in 2007, his first stop in Europe. He then played for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and most recently Juventus. His contract with Turin expired at the end of the season.
Di Maria won the World Cup with Argentina last year, scoring 2-0 in the final against France (3-3, 4-2 on pens).
