World champion Lionel Messi creates first brace for Miami

World champion Lionel Messi delighted the fans of his new US club Inter Miami in the second game.

The Argentine scored the first two goals (8th and 22nd minute) in the 4-0 win against Atlanta United in the North American Leagues Cup and prepared the fourth goal by Robert Taylor (53rd). The first goal was initiated by Messi’s friend Sergio Busquets, who, like the 36-year-old, had moved to the USA this summer.

“The mood has changed”

“Since the two have been here, the mood has changed,” said teammate DeAndre Yedlin about the two stars, who once won several titles together at FC Barcelona: “But I think their presence alone gives everyone more self-confidence, and I think so , the teams we’re playing now are also a bit scared. When these two are on the field, you know it’s going to be a tough game.” In the 78th minute, Messi was substituted to great applause.

Still catching up to do in the league

Messi, who came on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, had already scored in his first game for Miami – in added time with a directly converted free kick.

In the international competition, Inter is in the round of 16 after two wins in two group games. In the league, however, Miami slipped down the table after eleven games without a win.

