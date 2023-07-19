World Champion Tobi Amusan Faces Suspension for Failing Drug Tests

World Champion and World Record Holder Tobi Amusan Faces Suspension for Failing Drug Tests

Tobi Amusan, the renowned world champion and world record holder in the 100m hurdles, has been provisionally suspended after failing to appear for drug tests three times consecutively. The suspension comes as a result of Amusan being charged with three failed drug tests within a 12-month period. If found guilty, she could face a suspension of up to two years.

The news was initially revealed through a post on Amusan’s Instagram account, stating that she had received the charges on Wednesday. The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the organization responsible for handling doping cases in athletics, later confirmed the information.

In light of the allegations, the 26-year-old Nigerian athlete has requested a hearing before a disciplinary tribunal before the upcoming world championships, which are scheduled to begin on August 17. If the ban is lifted following the hearing, Amusan will be allowed to compete in the event. However, if the violation is confirmed, she may face a suspension from participating in any official competitions for the next two years.

Furthermore, although not explicitly mentioned in the disciplinary measures, if the suspension is maintained, it could potentially result in the withdrawal of the gold medal Amusan won at the World Athletics Championships held last year in Oregon. During that competition, Puerto Rican athlete Jasmine Camacho Quinn secured third place, earning herself the bronze medal. Should Amusan’s medal be withdrawn, Camacho-Quinn would move up to second place, resulting in a change in the color of her medal from bronze to silver.

The final decision on Amusan’s status and the potential medal withdrawal remains uncertain. Amusan expressed her determination to fight the charges through a social media statement, mentioning her faith that the case will be resolved in her favor before the start of the World Championships next month. She emphasized her commitment to fair play and claimed to be regularly tested by the AIU.

Amusan currently holds the world record for the 100m hurdles with an impressive time of 12.12. This season, she ranks as the second-fastest athlete, clocking in at 12.34, just behind Camacho-Quinn’s time of 12.31.

