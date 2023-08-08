Home » World Champion Tong Jian and Beijing Skating Association President Fan Jun Lead ‘Ice Ribbon’ Skate Up Champion Public Welfare Class on National Fitness Day
World Champion Tong Jian and Beijing Skating Association President Fan Jun Lead 'Ice Ribbon' Skate Up Champion Public Welfare Class on National Fitness Day

Publication: People’s Daily Online, Beijing

Date: August 8th

August 8th marked the 15th “National Fitness Day” in China, and to celebrate this occasion, the “Ice Ribbon” Skate Up Champion Public Welfare Class commenced at the National Speed ​​Skating Hall. This year’s special class invited world champion Tong Jian and the team led by Fan Jun, the president of the Beijing Skating Association, to provide personal guidance and lectures.

The champion public welfare class, designed meticulously by the world champion, consisted of warm-up exercises, safety precautions, and equipment instructions to comprehensively prepare the students. Once the class began, the students took to the ice and enjoyed performances from a distance before engaging in group teaching and ice games. Under the guidance of the teachers, the students showcased various skills and dance moves, displaying the full potential of figure skating. The popularization and promotion of these public welfare courses aim to lay a solid foundation for the discovery and training of professional athletes, while fostering an appreciation for sports aesthetics.

In a continuous effort to promote the popularization of ice sports, the “Ice Ribbon” has successfully organized the National Speed ​​Skating Youth Championship, the “Ice Ribbon” citizen speed skating series, and the “Little Ice Brave” three challenges in the post-Winter Olympics period. Furthermore, since its opening to the public, over 350,000 individuals have experienced the allure of ice and snow sports at the “Ice Ribbon”.

Utilizing the park space to its maximum potential, the “Ice Ribbon” hosts various brand exhibitions, outdoor roller skating, football matches, theme markets, and other activities. This strategy aims to maximize the impact of the Winter Olympic venues after the games, while utilizing novel interactive forms and professional services to inject new energy into the sports industry. Ultimately, these efforts contribute to the construction of a sports power and a prosperous and healthy China.

With the support of world champion Tong Jian and the leadership of Fan Jun, the “Ice Ribbon” Skate Up Champion Public Welfare Class on National Fitness Day provided a unique opportunity for young figure skating enthusiasts to learn from the best in the field. As China continues to prioritize the promotion of a healthy and active lifestyle, events like these contribute significantly to the nation’s fitness goals.

