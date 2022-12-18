It’s a world Sunday for Prosecco Doc Imoco, which takes away the world title from Vakifbank (at its home), at the end of a match of the highest technical and competitive level. Conegliano repeats the historic success of 2019 and conquers its eighteenth trophy in just over ten years of history. The starting sextets are the best on the world scene and are the ones that guarantee both coaches the best resources and the widest variety of solutions.

Santarelli starts with Wolosz, Haak, Cook, Plummer, Lubian, De Kruijf and De Gennaro. Guidetti replies with Ozbay, Egonu, Daalderop, Gabi, Ogbogu, Gunes and Aykac. The start is a dream, with Plummer and Haak cutting the opposing defense in two, De Gennaro masterfully defending against Egonu and Gabi (4-1). The great former panther immediately drives away the ghosts of emotion and climbs over the yellow-blue wall twice, also hitting the serve with the point that equals 5. Lubian fails to perfect the first half twice with Wolosz, succeeding only on the third attempt and even getting his first line wrong. It is the other ex, Isabelle Haak, who digs a first furrow with her turn to serve which unbalances the yellow and black reception.

A 5-0 run comes out which is worth the 11-6 that silences the home crowd. The wall and the second line of Conegliano work very well by containing Gabi and the Vakif power plants. The result is that all the balls go to Egonu, who maintains very high percentages, but not enough to complete the comeback which stops at 14-12. A couple of mistakes by Gunes and Ogbogu give the panthers a breather (17-12), who reinforce the second line with Gennari in place of Plummer. Cook spares no energy from place 4, responding to Gabi, who puts his first point on 20-16. Vakif remains imprecise and forces a couple of shots, while Wolosz and De Gennaro are always perfectly positioned on Egonu’s powerful trajectories.

The last, as well as the first point of the set, is from Plummer. The game remains of a very high level from both sides, with the two stars Egonu and Haak hammering ever harder shots. It is the Imoco Prosecco Doc that grants something more with some wrong choices, which is worth the first advantage of the game for Vakif. Egonu blocks Plummer twice, Gabi does the same on Haak. At 6-10 Santarelli puts his girls’ heads back in order, who don’t fall into the usual hole in the second set, after dominating the start of the match. The answer is powerful and in turn comes from the wall of Lubian and Wolosz. Gunes continues to miss not impossible shots and returns to balance at 11. The inertia for Conegliano remains high with Haak and De Kruijf signing the 17-13.

Guidetti changes half the team and Gabi lights up. The Brazilian champion puts in four well-crafted points that bring Vakif back ahead (17-18). Plummer naively pinches the auction (20-22) and concedes the decisive break, finalized by the newcomer Bajema. Conegliano, up to this point, has kept Vakif at 35% in attack, remaining at excellent reception and blocking levels, but with waning incisiveness on serve. The 10 point errors of the panthers in the second set weigh, and how they weigh. The match remains enjoyable, even if some inaccuracies emerge on both sides. In Conegliano the serve is lacking, in Vakif the attention at the net with two consecutive invasions. A couple of breaks come out in favor of the Gialloblù, which also includes two anthology fasts by De Kruijf (10-7). Egonu and Gabi keep the ball substitution, Cook and Haak finalize two spectacular exchanges, especially the one at 15-10.

It’s a real spot for volleyball, confirming the fact that the two strongest teams on the planet are really up against each other. Egonu sends out a parallel that is worth the maximum advantage for the panthers (17-11). As in the previous set and still on Ozbay’s tactical line, Gabi wakes up, able to get around Conegliano’s wall (18-16). Haak draws three deep attacks that lead first to 20-17 and then to 22-18. De Gennaro defuses Egonu’s serve with impressive ease and Lubian closes a good first half.

Vakif tries with all his strength, but Haak gets the set point, on which Cook puts his signature by blocking his compatriot Ogbogu. The sequence and the scoring situation is the same as in the memorable 2019 World Championship semi-final, the only one in which, after the third set, Conegliano is found to have the advantage. The panthers need the decisive effort, which contrasts the reaction of the landlords. Vakif forces a few shots and concedes an initial advantage (7-4). Gabi, Ogbogu and Egonu reverse the pot (7-8), but Haak and Cook, with the first ace of the game, put Conegliano back ahead (10-8). The match increases in competitive intensity and remains point by point. Haak exalts himself and closes two attacks with an impressive mix of power and precision, then Plummer’s ace brings him back to the maximum advantage of the set (17-14). The Swede reaches 30 for the first time since she wears yellow and blue and, together with an Olympic-level Cook, leads her companions by the hand to the top of the roof of the world. The Vakif mends from 22-17 to 23-21, but it is the swan song. In the first half, Lubian conquers three match points, the final signing is from Haak.

Turkey admires and applauds, Italy and Conegliano celebrate their umpteenth triumph.