World Championship bronze for Ostheimer in the junior trial competition

Sports

by admin
Nico Ostheimer won the bronze medal in the Junior Trial competition at the World Cycling Championships in Scotland on Saturday. The Tyrolean had qualified for his first final in third place in the trial and then confirmed this place. The victory after the five obstacles went to the Spaniard Daniel Cegarra, silver was for the French Luka Pasturel.

“It was my first final, I was a bit nervous at first, but then it went great. After qualifying, bronze was my goal, which I fought for,” said Ostheimer, who was responsible for Austria’s tenth medal at the title fights in Scotland.

