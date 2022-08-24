[Netease Sports News on the 24th]The 2022 Badminton World Championships will continue in Tokyo, Japan. In the second round of women’s singles, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan defeated their opponents 2-0, Du Yue/Li Wenmei defeated Liu Xuanxuan 2-0 in the civil war/ Xia Yuting, Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu also won the match 2-0, Guoyu three pairs of women’s doubles entered the round of 16, Japanese star Yuki Fukushima/Ayaka Hirota retired due to injury.

The women’s doubles top seed and defending champion Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan had a bye in the first round, and their opponents in the second round were Indian pair Ponapa/Reddy. The mortal combination entered the state quickly in the first game, and it took a 5-2 lead when it came up. The Indian group overtook consecutive points for a time. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan scored 4 points in a row to regain the advantage after a period of tug-of-war. After the battle to 17-15, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan scored another 4 points and won the first place with 21-15.

At the beginning of the second game, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan led 4-1 and 6-3, and took the lead 11-9 at the time of the timeout. Entering the mid-game stage, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan set off a scoring offensive, scoring 9 points in a row without giving the opponent any chance, 21-10 and another victory, with a total score of 2-0 to win the promotion. In the 1/8 finals, Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan will face Denmark’s Fleurgard/Tigersen.

World Championships Chen Qingchen Jia Yifan 2-0 Guoyu women’s doubles triple combination into the top 16

Du Yue/Li Wenmei fought a civil war with Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting. In the first game, Du Yue/Li Wenmei scored 5 points in a row after starting 4-7, and scored 7 points in a row after 9-10, winning 21-17. In the second game, Du Yue/Li Wenmei scored 13 points in a row at 8-13 after the first half of the game. They took away the game 21-13 and eliminated Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting with a total score of 2-0. In the 1/8 finals, Du Yue/Li Wenmei will face the Japanese combination Matsumoto Mayu/Nagahara Wakana.

Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu faced the Scottish combination Julie/Clara, they quickly suppressed the opponent’s 7-2 lead in the first game, and scored 4 points in a row after 8-5. -14 wins. In the second game, Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu had a greater advantage in the first half, but in the case of 13-4, they were chased to 15-14 by their opponents. Fortunately, at the end of the game, they regrouped and re-established their advantages, and they went 21-17 again. In the next game, the total score was 2-0.

World Championships Chen Qingchen Jia Yifan 2-0 Guoyu women’s doubles triple combination into the top 16

In the 1/8 finals, Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu’s opponent will be the Singaporean combination Jin Yujia/Huang Jiaying who won without a fight due to the retirement of famous Japanese players Fukushima Yuki/Hirota Saika. As the second seed Yuki Fukushima/Ayaka Hirota, the former had to retire due to a left leg injury, which greatly increased the probability of Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu breaking into the semi-finals.