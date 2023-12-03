World Championships Diving Trials: Chen Yiwen and Yang Hao won gold medals-Xinhuanet

The Doha World Championships diving trials were held in Wuhan at the Wuhan Sports Center, and on December 2nd, Chen Yiwen and Yang Hao won gold medals in their respective categories. Chen Yiwen took the top spot in the women’s 3-meter springboard event with a solid performance, scoring the highest in all five jumps and earning a total of 392.70 points. Chang Yani and Lin Shan placed second and third, respectively, in the event.

In the men’s 10-meter platform final, Yang Hao emerged victorious, followed by Lian Junjie and Chen Aisen in second and third place. Notably, Cao Yuan, a well-known diver, ranked fifth.

The competition will continue on the 3rd with the men’s and women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard and the men’s and women’s synchronized 10-meter platform finals.

