World Championships in Athletics: Weißhaidinger moves confidently into the final

Only the Slovenian world champion Kristjan Ceh with 65.95 meters was better than Weißhaidinger in group B, behind the triple bronze medalist Weißhaidinger followed Andrius Gudzius (LTU/65.50) in third place. In Group A, Olympic champions Stahl (SWE/66.25), Mykolas Alekna (LTU/66.04) and Traves Smikle (JAM/65.71) presented. Weißhaidinger delivered a consistently good series, he started in the newly built athletics stadium on the Danube with 64.34 meters. This was followed by 65.61 and 64.20.

Raphael Pallitsch set a personal best in the 1,500m and exceeded expectations. His 3:36.47 minutes was the 26th fastest time that evening and was therefore not enough for promotion. Like Pallitsch, Markus Fuchs was eliminated in the preliminary heat, the record holder of the Austrian Athletics Association (ÖLV) over 100 m came in 10.43 seconds and was 46. In the heptathlon, Sarah Lagger is 18th after four disciplines.

Pallitsch can hardly believe his luck

Pallitsch reduced his previous record of 3:38.16 minutes by more than one and a half seconds. “It’s unbelievable. I am so happy how I presented myself today. It was so much fun,” said the Burgenlander in an ORF interview. “I have prepared myself for a supposedly tactical race. But I knew that because of my opponents, it will still be very fast. And that’s how it was, the pace was hellish,” said Pallitsch.

GEPA/Wolfgang Grebien Pallitsch was over the moon about his personal best

“I always had the whole field in front of me and struggled to keep up. I realized that I was driving at a top time. I then overtook two more and was just happy at the finish. It was an amazing race.” He looked at the clock every 100 m, always looking at the possible personal best time. Pallitsch also absorbed the mood. “Brilliant. I’m so happy with the World Cup debut. Coming here, not as a tourist, but to deliver.”

The 33-year-old, who only resumed his career during the coronavirus pandemic and gave up his job as a teacher, is now the fourth-best Austrian over this distance. Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen set the fastest time of the evening with 3:33.94 minutes.

Fox out with a bad run

Sprinter Fuchs got off to a strong start in the 100m race, but then made a technical error. “It’s not the time I was hoping for. I still won’t cry and look to the future with pride,” said the Lower Austrian. The start went well: “I got off to a great start, that’s the only thing that was very good, I’ll manage that now. Then my hip kind of came off, it was like a stumble. Bitter.”

AP/Martin Meissner Fuchs (l.) clearly missed the hoped-for semi-final

Everything had to be right to advance to the semi-finals, so he was not “incredibly disappointed”. But of course it was the goal.

Lagger on 18th intermediate place

Heptathlete Lagger started her heptathlon with a time of 14.21 seconds over 100 m hurdles, followed by the season’s best performance of 1.77 m in the high jump and 13.78 m in the shot put and 25.86 seconds over 200 m. That resulted in a total of 3,478 points and 18th place. “The morning was really good, but the afternoon was really bad,” said Lagger.

GEPA/Wolfgang Grebien Lagger had a strong morning but a bad afternoon

“Started strong, dropped strong. The 200 was really bad. I’m just over it, the long break, lying around all the time, then climate or not climate, that affected me more than I thought,” said Lagger. The best heptathlete was Anna Hall with 3,998 points. The American had already won in Götzis this year and is the favorite for gold in the title fights in Budapest.

Gogl-Walli has to get up early

Susanne Gogl-Walli is fighting for the semi-finals on Sunday at 9.43 a.m. in the preliminary heat over 400 m. “In normal meetings, you run in the evenings. That’s why I got up earlier in Austria. The alarm clock will ring at 6.20 a.m.,” said the Upper Austrian. “I want to finish in the top three, but that will be difficult. I’ll fight for every hundredth, even fourth you have to give everything.” The top three of the six races plus the six fastest times advance.

