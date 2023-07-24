World Championships in Fukuoka, Ceccon gold in the 50m butterfly. Nicolò Martinenghi wins silver ex aequo in the 100m breaststroke

Thomas Ceccon won the gold medal in the 50m butterfly. The blue with the time of 22 “68 (Italian record) preceded the Portuguese Matos Ribeiro in 22″80 and the French Maxime Grousset with 22″82. Ceccon obtained a historic medal half an hour after a fantastic semifinal in the 100m backstroke. Ceccon’s gold comes just minutes after silver’s Nicolò Martinenghi what in 100 meters wound ai swimming world championships ongoing at Fukuoka, finished jointly with the Dutch Kamminga and the American Kink. Chinese comes first Qinauthor of an exceptional performance with a time of 57″69.

Martinenghi thus remains on the world podium, after the gold of Budapest 2022, when he took over the legacy left vacant by Adam Peaty. The 23-year-old from Varese, Italian record holder (58″26) – reigning European champion in the 50m and 100m – starts in lane 1 after 59″21 in the semifinal, prints a super pass in 27″47 to the 50m, a return 31″45 and finishes in 58’72 ex aequo with the Dutch Arno Kamminga – world, European and Olympic silver – and the American Nic Fink – bronze in Tokyo 2020. The crown of king of the world goes to the Chinese Haiyang Qin which further lowers the Asian record bringing it to 57”69.

