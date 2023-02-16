After the gold in the combined, a super-sized Federica Brignone also won the silver in the giant world champion of Meribel, the same medal won in the same discipline in the now distant 2011, at the World Championships in Garmisch. At the time, the US champion had not yet appeared on the slopes Mikaela Shiffrin, who stole the victory for the blue by 12 cents and brought home the seventh world title in his career, the first in the giant slalom, also shedding a few tears of emotion.

Federica’s joy

“Mentally I was really charged and I made my weak point my strength – explained Brignone, back from three days of flu but all smiles -. I scraped the barrel but I’m glad I did and to have obtained this result”. “I’m an athlete who always wants to work harder, otherwise I’m not happy – added the blue -. This time I managed to accept that I had to stop, I told myself that I would recharge for the race. And so it went and I’m really happy. Getting on the giant podium at the World Championships after 12 years gives me great joy. Last week was good and bad, my body needed a break. I came back with my head focused 100% and it was my strength. “I’m also happy to have been able to show how I can ski in giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin is in front, but only slightly”, concluded the Valle d’Aosta, who thus made up for the disappointments of Cortina 2021 – many expectations but zero medals on the Italian snow – which even made her fear that she would retire from competition.

The race

Brignone he built his silver with a good second run who had seen her start with a delay of 31 cents from Shiffrin – the greatest skier of all time, with 85 successes in the world cup alone – and a few less from the French Tessa Worley who was in second position. But the transalpine slipped off the track in the decisive heat, to the disappointment of the public. The blue made a perfect descent, better than that of Shiffrin herself from which she nibbled many cents but not enough to go on to win the gold – the American finished in 2.07.13 – but more than enough for a splendid silver medal. The bronze went to the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel.

Baby what a pity

For Italy, things could have gone even better if Marta Bassino hadn’t finished off the line in the first heat, closing very late and 13/a. In the second heat, the Piedmontese pushed hard, clean and precise, recovering eight positions and thus finishing fifth. Not bad considering that she had the gold medal around her neck in the super-G. Then for Italy in the standings there is also the rookie Asja Zenere, 22/a, while Beatrice Sola from thirty, 37/a after the first round, ended up out in the second.

Saturday the Special

For women, Saturday’s special remains the last world championship race which, barring miracles, shouldn’t bring satisfaction to Italy. The balance of the blues – two golds and one silver – is in any case respectable, confirming that Italy is above all its women’s skiing. The only disappointment left is the empty passage of Sofia Goggia, the announced winner of the descent but the victim of a very unfortunate forklift.

On Friday in Courchevel it’s the men’s giant’s turn

There is the Swiss Marco Odermatt seasonal ruler. The four blues at the start are Luca de Aliprandini, Filippo Della Vite, Giovanni Borsotti and also the slalomist Alex Vinatzer. The cup season for them was not exciting but Italy is competing with De Aliprandini who defends the silver medal won in Cortina 2021. Back then – his first and only podium in his career – it was an absolute surprise which however now authorizes at least to positive thinking.