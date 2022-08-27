Original title: Zheng Siwei, Huang Yaqiong, Huang Yaqiong, four consecutive victories over the Yellow Ducks in the World Championships, will fight the last runner-up in the final.

On August 27th, Beijing time, the 2022 Badminton World Championships entered the sixth match day at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. In the mixed doubles semifinals, top seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong beat No.4 seeds Wang Yilu/Huang Dongping 21-16, 12-21, 21-10, reaching the World Championships mixed doubles final for the fourth time.

Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong and Wang Yilu/Huang Dongping have met as many as 19 times in their careers, and the IELTS combination holds an absolute lead with 15 wins and 4 losses, including the most recent three-game winning streak.

In the first game, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong took the lead, Wang Yilu/Huang Dongping scored 4 points in a row to overtake the score at 5-7, IELTS tenaciously chased to 10-10, and then played a small climax of 3 points, 2 points and 2 points in a row. , 17-13 widened the score gap, scored 3 points in a row at the end of the game, 21-16 took the lead.

In the second game, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong served first. After 3-3, Wang Yilu/Huang Dongping scored 3 points in a row, and then they always dominated the score. Take back a city.

In the deciding game, Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping served first, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong started with a 6-0 lead, then scored 3 and 7 points in a row, establishing a 16-2 lead, and 21-10 returned with a big score to win. The score was 2-1, and they won four consecutive victories against the Yellow Ducks and advanced to the final.

In the final, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong will face the last runner-up and No. 3 seed Yuda Watanabe/Arisa Higashino, the latter 21-8, 21-6 bloodbath No. 9 seed Rams Foss/Lohau.

