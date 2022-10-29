original title:

World Chess Championship: China wins men’s and women’s individual champions, Vietnam men’s team wins gold

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 28 (Reporter Zheng Zhi) According to the Chinese Chess Association, the 17th World Chess Championship ended in Kuching, Malaysia on the 28th, with 7 gold medals awarded to various players, Wang Tianyi of the Chinese team. , Zuo Wenjing won the men’s and women’s individual championships, and the Vietnamese team won the men’s team championship.

In this World Championships, the men’s individual will use points to arrange 9 rounds. After the eighth round, the top two will go to the championship and runner-up finals. The women’s individual will use 7 rounds of points. Hand personal ranking calculation.

In the ninth round of the men’s group, the championship and runner-up finals were played between Wang Tianyi of the Chinese team and Feng Jiajun of the Hong Kong team of China. Wang Tianyi played steadily, maintaining a small start all the way. Feng Jiajun stubbornly resisted in the downwind. At the end of the chess game, Wang Tianyi highlighted his brilliant hand and abandoned his soldiers to kill the soldiers, and Feng Jiajun readily conceded defeat. Vietnam’s Nguyen Thanh Bao ranked third in the men’s individual.

Wang Kuo of the Chinese team ranked seventh in the men’s individual, and the team also won the runner-up in the men’s team by a small margin. The Vietnamese team Ruan Chengbao joined the fourth-ranked brother Lai Li to win the championship, and the Hong Kong team of China won the third runner-up.

In the women’s group, Zuo Wenjing and Chen Xinglin have already secured the individual gold medal for the Chinese team in advance. The final suspense is who can stand on the top podium. In the last round, Zuo Wenjing withstood the pressure to win the opponent and won the women’s individual championship with a record of six wins and one draw. Chen Xinglin ended the match and won the silver medal. Singapore team Wu Lanxiang ranked third.

On the same day, all 7 gold medals in this World Championships were produced. The Chinese team won the men’s and women’s individual championships; the Vietnamese team won 4 gold medals. In addition to the men’s team, Ruan Jinfa and Ding Chen Qinglan won the U16 men’s and women’s individual gold medals, and Ruan Zhuohuangshi won the U12 women’s individual gold medal. Gold medal; Chinese Taipei team Xie Dingheng won the U12 men’s individual championship.