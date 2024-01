The World Rapid Chess Championship was held in Uzbekistan. Big name players took turns at the tables and there was an episode that made us reflect. The Polish chess player Jan-Krzysztof Duda refused to shake the hand of the Russian Denis Khismatullin who had approached to make the friendly gesture. The reason for the denial would be Khismatullin’s declared support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

January 3, 2024

