Now-Trento 0-3 (13-25, 22-25, 17-25) Trento is the first finalist of this Club World Cup. With a very concrete game, Lorenzetti’s team scores its third consecutive victory, even beating the reigning champions Sada. And now he waits to find out who his opponent will be, the victorious Perugia and Minas. The possibility of an Italian derby is high given what we have seen this week. Trento is looking for the sixth final in its history (after 5 victories at the World Cup, the last one in 2018) against the hosts of Sada Cruzeiro, reigning champions and champion of Brazil who, however, was literally annihilated in the first set by Lorenzetti’s team which overwhelms the darlings of the home crowd with an eloquent 25-13. There isn’t even a need for the usual Kaziyski, Michieletto and Lavia will take care of delivering the first set to the Trentino team. Sada raises his head again in the second set also thanks to Wallace and Lucas, two of the Rio 2016 Olympic champions, but it’s not enough for this Trento who always keeps the Brazilian reception under pressure with her service. Trento makes a lot of use of its Serbian central players (Podrascanin and Lisinac) who preside over the net and for Sada there is nothing they can do. We are 2-0 for the Italian team. In the third set things go the same way. Until the 10th Sada resists, then Trento’s wall also splits this fraction, Cruzeiro tries to close the gap (17-14 for Itas), but it’s not enough to make Trento waver. Which never stops and flies to the final where it could find Perugia.