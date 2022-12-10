Trento-Minas 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-18) In the Club World Cup which is played in Betim in Brazil Trento wins its group also dominating Itambè Minas and waits to know the opponent it will face in the semifinals, the loser of the match which starts at 1.15 am Italian time between the hosts of Sada Cruzeiro (reigning champions) and Sir Perugia. The winner, on the other hand, will face Minas on Saturday from 10.15 pm Italian time. Sunday evening (20.00 Italian time) the challenge that is worth the gold. Trento lines up with the same line-up as on the first day. The first exchanges are of the Brazilians. Then Kaziyski and his teammates take over, I take a break of 4-5 points ahead (19-14) and control the fraction safely. Minas leans on the Cuban Elian Estrada (whom the Italian fans will remember in Modena a few years ago) and the opposite Paulo. BUT when the gap between the two teams becomes important, coach Nery brings down Elian and above all the playmaker Resley to field the 2016 Olympic champion William Arjona (he was Bruno’s second, but without appreciable results. Trento takes away the first set The confrontation in the second set with Minas is much more balanced, bringing the youngest playmaker, Resley, back on the field and the Brazilian team manages to stay hooked up to all 17. Then the difference is again made by Trento’s serve (with Sbertoli ) who collects the decisive break to secure the second set as well.But when Trento is under the banner of the finish line, two aces from Paulo seem to reopen the dispute before Podrascanin’s blow.