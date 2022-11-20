Usa have never drawn 0-0 in the competition, Wales return to the World Cup after 64 years

United States and Wales take the field on Monday at 20 Italian time. The other two national teams in Group B are England and Iran. This will be the first match in a World Cup between the two national teams. The US team is so far undefeated in the previous two friendlies (W1, D1).

Prediction: Under 2.5 — Berhalter’s team remained without goals in the friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia, Page’s group is back from three defeats in a row: the last success came against Ukraine in June valid for access to the World Cup . The Under 2.5 can be a good chance: 1.53 the evaluation of Bet365, Goldbet and Better.

Never a draw without a goal for the USA — The stars and stripes defense trembles. The United States have kept only two clean sheets in their last 27 World Cup matches, conceding 46 goals in that run. In the 33 matches played in the World Cup, the USA have never drawn 0-0. No other team has played so many games in the tournament without finishing a goalless game. Wales appear at a World Cup 64 years after the last time (1958): it is the longest gap between the appearances of a team in the history of the competition.

Wales and that challenge with Pelé — The United States qualified for the World Cup for the eleventh time and for the first time since 2014, when they were eliminated by Belgium in the round of 16. Wales reached the quarter-finals in their only previous participation in 1958 (eliminated by Brazil 0-1); a game which saw Pelé score his first ever goal of the tournament and become the youngest goalscorer in the competition (17 years, 239 days). See also Claudio Gentile: "World Cup 82 changed Italy. I only understood it many years later" - Sport

The quote — According to bookmakers, the United States is a slight favorite to win: mark 1 is rated 2.50 by Sisal and Starcasino Bet, 2.40 by Betfair. The eventual success of Wales is proposed 3.40 by Betfair, 3.25 by Goldbet and Bet365. While the X is offered at 3.08 by Netbet, 3.05 by Planetwin and 3 by Betfair. Also pay attention to the No Goal odds: 1.73 for Betfair, 1.72 according to Starcasinò Bet and 1.68 on 888Sport. Also not to be underestimated is the pairing of the X first half and X final signs: 4.33 the evaluation of Bet365, 4 that of Betfair and Better.

The markers — Pulisic and Weah are ready to drag the United States: a goal by the Chelsea forward at any time of the match is worth 4.55. A goal by the Lille player is quoted 4.50. Nine of Wales’ thirteen goals in the last two European Championships (2016 and 2020) have seen at least one between Bale and Ramsey involved between goals scored and assists provided. A center from the Los Angeles FC winger is offered 3.05, one from the former Juve is quoted 5.50.

