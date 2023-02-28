Home Sports World Cup 2023, all participating teams
Sports

World Cup 2023, all participating teams

by admin
World Cup 2023, all participating teams

Here is the complete overview of the 32 participants in the 2023 World Cup (the last participation in brackets)

AFRICA (5)
Angola (2019)
Cape Verde (debutant)
Ivory Coast (2019)
Egypt (2014)
Sud Sudan (esordient)

AMERICAS (7)
Brazil (2019) – the only ever present together with the USA
Canada (2019)
Dominican Republic (2019)
Mexico (2014)
Puerto Rico (2019)
United States (2019)
Venezuela (2019)

ASIA AND OCEANIA (6 + 2 hosts)
Australia (2019)
Chinese (2019)
Philippines (2019, host)
Japan (2019, host)
Jordan (2019)
Iran (2019)
Lebanon (2010)
New Zealand (2019)

EUROPA (12)
Finland (2014)
France (2019)
Georgia (newcomer)
Germania (2019)
Greece (2019)
Italia (2019)
Latvia (debutant)
Lithuania (2019)
Montenegro (2019)
Serbia (2019)
Slovenia (2014)
Spain (2019)

See also  Berrettini all'Egizio: "History helps to understand the present, I'd like to come back soon"

You may also like

Swansea City 1-1 Rotherham United: Chiedozie Ogbene cancels...

the president of the Canadian federation resigns in...

New Zealand beat England following one of all-time...

Villarreal – Getafe 2:1, Villarreal footballers turned the...

A major blow to the Lakers rushing to...

Milwaukee Bucks, who is Jimmy Haslam?

Award: Messi named FIFA World Player for the...

Lazio just need a super goal from Luis...

The 5 reasons why it is convenient to...

Italy sixth with a silver! Norway in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy