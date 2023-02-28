Here is the complete overview of the 32 participants in the 2023 World Cup (the last participation in brackets)

AFRICA (5)

Angola (2019)

Cape Verde (debutant)

Ivory Coast (2019)

Egypt (2014)

Sud Sudan (esordient)

AMERICAS (7)

Brazil (2019) – the only ever present together with the USA

Canada (2019)

Dominican Republic (2019)

Mexico (2014)

Puerto Rico (2019)

United States (2019)

Venezuela (2019)

ASIA AND OCEANIA (6 + 2 hosts)

Australia (2019)

Chinese (2019)

Philippines (2019, host)

Japan (2019, host)

Jordan (2019)

Iran (2019)

Lebanon (2010)

New Zealand (2019)

EUROPA (12)

Finland (2014)

France (2019)

Georgia (newcomer)

Germania (2019)

Greece (2019)

Italia (2019)

Latvia (debutant)

Lithuania (2019)

Montenegro (2019)

Serbia (2019)

Slovenia (2014)

Spain (2019)