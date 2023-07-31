World Cup 2023: preparation friendlies

The teams are at work, the horizon is turned to the two-handed on August 25th and 26th. The long march towards the 2023 World Cup has begun, and the next few days will be dotted with numerous preparatory friendlies. Below is the complete list of tests announced, via FIBA

Monday 31st July

France-Tunisia (Pau, France)

Tuesday 1st August

Lithuania-Georgia (Kaunas, Lithuania)

Wednesday 2nd August

Slovenia-Greece (Ljubljana, Slovenia)

Japan-New Zealand (Ota, Japan)

Latvia-Sweden (Liepaja, Latvia)

France-Montenegro (Montpellier, France)

Friday 4th August

Italy-Türkiye (Trento, Italy)

China-Cape Verde (Trento, Italy)

Dominican Rep-Puerto Rico (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Finlandia-Lithuania (Tampere, Finland)

Greece-Slovenia (Athens, Greece)

Japan-New Zealand (Ota, Japan)

Spain-Venezuela (Madrid, Spain)

4-7 August: The King’s Cup with Angola, Jordan, Mexico and Portugal (Amman, Jordan)

Saturday 5th August

Italy-China/Cape Verde (Trento, Italy)

Türkiye-China/Cape Verde (Trento, Italy)

Latvia-Georgia (Riga, Latvia)

