World Cup 2023: preparation friendlies

World Cup 2023: preparation friendlies

The teams are at work, the horizon is turned to the two-handed on August 25th and 26th. The long march towards the 2023 World Cup has begun, and the next few days will be dotted with numerous preparatory friendlies. Below is the complete list of tests announced, via FIBA

Monday 31st July
France-Tunisia (Pau, France)

Tuesday 1st August
Lithuania-Georgia (Kaunas, Lithuania)

Wednesday 2nd August
Slovenia-Greece (Ljubljana, Slovenia)
Japan-New Zealand (Ota, Japan)
Latvia-Sweden (Liepaja, Latvia)
France-Montenegro (Montpellier, France)

Friday 4th August
Italy-Türkiye (Trento, Italy)
China-Cape Verde (Trento, Italy)
Dominican Rep-Puerto Rico (San Juan, Puerto Rico)
Finlandia-Lithuania (Tampere, Finland)
Greece-Slovenia (Athens, Greece)
Japan-New Zealand (Ota, Japan)
Spain-Venezuela (Madrid, Spain)

4-7 August: The King’s Cup with Angola, Jordan, Mexico and Portugal (Amman, Jordan)

Saturday 5th August
Italy-China/Cape Verde (Trento, Italy)
Türkiye-China/Cape Verde (Trento, Italy)
Latvia-Georgia (Riga, Latvia)

