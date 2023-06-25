World Cup 2023 | Rosters announced as of June 25th

Below is the list of pre-called players already announced for the next World Cup

Australia

Xavier Cooks, Dyson Daniels, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Sam Froling, Josh Giddey, Chris Goulding, Josh Green, Joe Ingles, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Thon Maker, Will McDowell-White, Patty Mills, Keanu Pinder, Duop Reath, Matisse Thybulle e Jack White.

Chinese

Zhao Jiwei, Zhang Zhenlin, Fu Hao, Cheng Shuaipeng, Yu Jiahao, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Hu Jinqiu, He Xining, Zhou Peng, Zhao Rui, Hu Mingxuan, Du Runwang, Fang Shuo, Zeng Fanbo, Cui Yongxi, Wang Zhelin e Zhou Qi.

Ivory Coast

Mohamed Ulrich Kra, Francois Kuyo, Lionel Kouadio, Jonathan Lawore, Oka Lukou, Cone Moussa, Landry Ouinsou, Tape Patrick, Alex Polythress, Amadou Sidibe, Aboubacar Traore, Kevin Yebo, Yann Zebihiu and Nisre Zouzoua.

Philippines

Rhenz Abando, Japeth Aguilar, Justin Brownlee, Jordan Clarkson, AJ Edu, Poy Erram, June Mar Fajardo, Jordan Heading, Ange Kouame, Jamie Malonzo, Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., CJ Perez, Roger Ray Pagoy, Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravenna, Thirdy Ravenna, Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo and Scottie Thompson.

Germania

Isaac Bonga, Oscar Da Silva, Niels Giffey, Justus Hollatz, Maxi Kleber, David Kramer, Leon Kramer, Maodo Lo, Andreas Obst, Dennis Schroder, Christian Sengfelder, Daniel Theis, Johannes Thiemann, Johannes Voigtmann, Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, Nick Weiler-Babb and Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann.

Japan

Seiya Ando, ​​Matthew Aquino, Yudai Baba, Aki Chambers, Luke Evans, Nick Fazekas, Rui Hachimura, Shuta Hara, Tenketsu Harimoto, Josh Hawkinson, Makoto Hiejima, Soichiro Inoue, Akira Jacobs, Ren Kanechika, Koya Kawamata, Yuki Kawamura, Yuya Nagayoshi , Yudai Nishida, Yutaro Suda, Kai Toews, Yuki Togashi, Keisei Tominaga, Hugh Watanabe, Yuta Watanabe and Hirotaki Yoshii.

Iran

Matin Aghajanpoor, Jalal Aghamiri, Hasan Aliakbari, Mohammad Amini, Mohsen Asgarinia, Parsa Falah, Aron Geramipoor, Amirali Gholizadeh, Peter Grigorian, Hamed Haddadi, Pouyan Jalalpoor, Mohammad Jamshidi, Arsalan Kazemi, Sajjad Mashayekhi, Meysam Mirzaei, Hossein Mokarian, Salar Monji , Rasoul Mozafari, Sajjad Pazrofteh, Mohammad Mehdi Rahimi, Navid Rezaifar, Mohammad Shahrian, Mohammad Torabi, Sina Vahedi, Behnam Yakhchali, Amirhossein Yazarlou, Nosrat Yazarloo.

Montenegro

Vasilije Bacovic, Luka Bogavac, Igor Drobnjak, Bojan Dublevic, Andrija Grbovic, Emir Hadzibegovic, Aleksa Ilic, Nikola Ivanovic, Dordije Jovanovoic, Vladimir Mihailovic, Zoran Nikolic, Kendrick Perry, Petar Popovic, Jonah Radebaugh, Dino Radoncic, Nemanja Radovic, Marko Simonovic , Andrija Slavkovic, Radosav Spasojevic, Masan Vrbica, Zoran Vuceljic, Nikola Vucevic, Balsa Zivanovic and Fedor Zugic.

