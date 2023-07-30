World Cup 2023 top plays: Norway adds on, up 5-0 in 2nd half vs. Philippines

Norway continues its 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign with a match against the Philippines at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday (LIVE on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Norway is the No. 12 ranked team in the world, according to FIFA, while the Philippines is ranked No. 46. Norway is hoping to bounce back and win its last match of the 2023 FIFA World Cup while the Philippines is hoping to pick up its second.

Follow our live coverage below!

Norway vs Philippines

67′: Red card to Philippines

After the play was checked on VAR by the referee, Sofia Harrison was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle and left the Philippines with 10 players for the rest of the match.

53′: GOAL! Norway cashes in penalty shot

Guro Reiten converted a penalty shot and adds to the lead with the fifth goal of the match for the Norwegians.

Norway’s Guro Reiten scores goal vs. Philippines in 53′ | 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Watch Norway’s Guro Reiten scoring a goal against Philippines in the 53′ in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup.

48′: GOAL! Philippines own goal pads Norway’s lead

The cross over the middle from Norway was hit into the net by the Philippines and gave Norway a 4-0 lead.

Philippines’ Alicia Barker scores an own goal in 48′ | 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Watch Philippines’ Alicia Barker scoring a own goal in the 48′ in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup.

Keeping an eye out

Halftime: Norway 3, Philippines 0

31′: Goal! Norway strikes for a third time 3-0!

Caroline Graham Hansen showed off her skill and drove home the third goal of the first half for Norway.

Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen scores goal vs. Philippines in 31′ | 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Watch Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen scoring a goal against Philippines in the 31′ in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup.

29′: Nearly a miraculous goal!

Sophie Román Haug almost collected a hat trick in the first half in a truly electric way.

17′: GOAL! Norway again!

Sophie Román Haug scored her second goal in just 17 minutes of action and gave Norway an early 2-0 edge.

Norway’s Sophie Roman Haug scores goal vs. Philippines in 17′ | 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Watch Norway’s Sophie Roman Haug scoring a goal against Philippines in the 16′ in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup.

8′: Norway keeping pressure on the Philippines

6′: GOAL! Norway strikes first

Sophie Román Haug connected on a shot that found the back of the net and gave the Norwegians the early lead.

Norway’s Sophie Roman Haug scores goal vs. Philippines in 6′ | 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Watch Norway’s Sophie Roman Haug scoring a goal against Philippines in the 6′ in the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup.

PRE GAME

Setting the stage

Who is the key player for the Philippines?

The “World Cup NOW” crew goes in-depth ahead of kickoff.

Can Norway bounce back?

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Norway gets a star back

Caroline Graham Hansen is back in the starting lineup for Norway.

Philippines ready to go

Check out the full schedule for the Women’s World Cup and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Norway Philippines FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

USWNT needs result vs. Portugal, or the unthinkable could happen



2023 Women’s World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results



Sweden-Italy, France-Brazil predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica



Women’s World Cup power rankings: No room for error for USA, England, Brazil, others



Goalkeepers have been showstoppers at 2023 Women’s World Cup



Women’s World Cup Group scenarios: How each team advances to round of 16



USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, how to watch group-stage finale



Women’s World Cup Daily: Argentina pulls off comeback; England loses key player in win



China PR vs. Haiti highlights: Short-handed China uses PK to beat Haiti



Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

