This evening Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé will accompany two children to the center of the field, as per the pre-match ritual. In reality, they are the children accompanied by the hand, the Argentine by Diego Maradona, the French by Pelé. La Pulce, after 4 World Cups suffered, has the last night available to give the world to the Argentine people, like Diego in ’86 and crown a perfect career. The Parisian Ninja, Pelé’s favourite, can win the second consecutive World Cup before the age of 24, like O Rei (’58, ’62).