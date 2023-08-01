World Cup: Bertolini ‘I want malice, competition and attention’ – Football

“Tomorrow will be an inside-out match, the aspect of tension will prevail, whoever manages it best will take home the match. Compared to the last match, we need to improve in terms of mental strength”: thus coach Miòlena Bertolini on the eve of Italdonne’s match against South Africa which qualifies for the round of 16 of the women’s soccer World Cup.





“I’m sure – added Bertolini – that what happened against Sweden will serve as a lesson for us. I’ll ask the girls to play the first 35 minutes of the game, but putting more malice, competitive spirit and attention to the moments of the game on the pitch.





It will be a battle and I expect to see a determined team. We will face an opponent who is very strong in transitions and of great physical intensity. We will have to be careful and demonstrate that we have a great desire to achieve the result for which we have been working for a long time”.



