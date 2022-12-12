There, in the Argentine ferment in Qatar, many champions world they compete to give support to Messi: the 1986 veterans’ patrol is nourished, but also watch out for the patriots of 1978. For example, Daniel Bertoni, idol of Fiorentina and Napoli, author of the historic third goal against the Netherlands 44 years ago at the Monumental , met old comrade-friend Mario Kempes and shared a common impression: “We feel something special in the Qatari air…”.