World Cup, betting boom: 150 million bet in the first round

World Cup, betting boom: 150 million bet in the first round

Germany-Japan alone raised 30 million. In the entire edition of four years ago the total was less than half a billion

Francesco Maletto Cazzullo

The 2022 World Cup also garnered highly critical assessments from enthusiasts and insiders, who expressed their disagreement with Fifa’s choice. But the world of betting does not figure among the outraged: there are already 150 million euros staked, in Italy, on the first day. The data certainly makes a stir, especially if we take into account the absence of the national team.

Even more striking are the data released by Agipronews, which identified Germany-Japan as the match with the highest number of bets, around 30 million euros in total bet – both pre-match and live. Not least the challenge of Messi’s Argentina against the surprising Saudi Arabia, with a figure close to 25 million, while the inaugural match between Qatar and Ecuador allowed our bookmakers to collect 15 million.

Record numbers

By comparison, the 2018 World Cup in Russia raised a total of €466m, significantly higher than the 2014 edition, when total betting volume on the World Cup in Brazil stood at 267 million.

November 25, 2022

