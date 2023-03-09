Status: 03/09/2023 12:42 p.m

Biathlete Sophia Schneider is missing at the start of the penultimate World Cup season in Östersund, Sweden. Due to an infection of the upper respiratory tract, the 25-year-old does not start in the individual over 15 kilometers (1:15 p.m.) and also stops training.

“Based on the further course of the symptoms, a decision will be made as to when stress will be possible again,” said team doctor Jan Wüstenfeld.

Schneider, who won silver in the relay at the home World Championships in Oberhof, had to sit out the pursuit and mixed relay last week in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. There was talk of persistent muscular problems in the shoulder and cervical vertebrae.