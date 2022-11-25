The Brazilian champion, after the injury suffered with Serbia, tries to cheer up his teammates and fans: “I’ll do everything possible to help my country”

“Today has become one of the most difficult moments of my career, and again in a World Cup. Yes, it’s a bad injury, and I feel pain, but I will have the chance to come back and I will do everything possible to help my country, my team mates and myself. I am a son of the God of the Impossible, and my faith is interminable”. The unknown after the ecstasy. Brazil wins and convinces in the championship debut. But his star, his idol, Neymar, keeps the country and his teammates anxious and feels like addressing them on social media.

After the injury suffered against Serbia, despite being beaten 2-0, he risks an early end to the adventure in Qatar. As in the 2014 world championship at her home in Brazil. The right ankle sprain with lateral ligament injury is a bad blow as are the words of the doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar: “He won’t be available for the next two games, but he’s working with the goal of being recovered for the rest of the World Cup ”.

INSTAGRAM — “I ask you for calm and tranquillity,” Neymar says on Instagram. And again: “The pride and love I feel in wearing this shirt is inexplicable. If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born in, it would be Brazil. Nothing in my life has been given to me or has been easy, I’ve always had to pursue my dreams and my goals. My faith is infinite.” Now an entire country is praying for the Seleçao. And hope that everything will come true. See also Benevento-Sassuolo 0-1, the goal of Barba - Sport - Football is enough for the Emilians

