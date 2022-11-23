How good is the Brazil team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?Analysis of the strength level of the Brazilian national team

Almost all previous World Cups, Brazil are the favorites to win the championship, and this World Cup is no exception.

Needless to say, the historical record: the Brazilian team has never missed any World Cup finals and is the only team that has won five World Cup titles. The 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup held in Asia last time witnessed the “Samba Army” achieving five-star glory. Coming to Qatar with the halo of the world‘s number one, the only goal of the Brazil team is to embroider the sixth star on the jersey.

In this regard, not only the head coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, has such confidence, but also various prediction websites, questionnaires, and speeches by football celebrities all recognize that the Brazilian team is the number one favorite to win the championship and has a great chance to win the cup again in Asia. After all, in the World Cup qualifiers, Brazil’s record of 14 wins, 3 draws and no defeat is enough to prove their dominance in South America. In the previous two warm-up matches, the Brazilian team easily defeated the Ghana team and the Tunisia team with a big score of 3:0 and 5:1 respectively, which also verified the fiery state of the players.

The only distress left to Tite by the “Kingdom of Football” may be that there are too many options on the front line, who to bring and who not to bring makes him think of insomnia. In the 26-man roster, Tite brought 9 forwards, and the offensive weapons can be said to be “sharp”. The 30-year-old Neymar is a well-deserved offensive core. He is in hot form this year. In all competitions since August, he has contributed goals and assists in almost every game. In Tite’s tactics, Neymar sometimes played as a left winger and sometimes served as a free man in the frontcourt, leading the Brazilian team’s offense through position changes.

Compared with the previous two World Cups, Neymar has more helpers around him. Richarlison, who plays for Tottenham in the Premier League, is lacking in scoring goals at the club, but he is in hot form in the national team. He is the player with the most goals in the Brazilian team this year except for Neymar. Greatly enriched the team’s tactical options. The 22-year-old Real Madrid winger Vinicius has grown into a world-class star. With super breakthrough and impact, he will usher in his first World Cup trip and is one of the most watched stars in this World Cup. There are also Rafinha, Rodrigo, Anthony, Jesus… They are basically the core players of the major European giants, with a reasonable age structure and different playing styles.

The striker lineup is in the limelight, and the Brazilian team’s midfield and defense configuration is not inferior. The team has Casemiro, Fabinho, Guimarães and Paqueta, four top midfielders who have played in the Premier League, to escort the luxurious attacking group. On the defense line, the 38-year-old Thiago Silva is still immortal. He is still an indispensable main central defender for Chelsea and the spiritual leader of the “Samba Legion”. The 24-year-old Militao and the 28-year-old Marchinhos are in good condition. Together, the three have built a world-class defense line combining “old, middle and young”. In addition, the goalkeeper position has two world-class goalkeepers, Alisson and Ederson, who are the main players in Liverpool and Manchester City. With the implementation of the “five substitutions” rule in this World Cup, Tite can make the most of the team’s sufficient resources. Staff reserve.

From the point of view of the lineup, the Brazilian team is slightly insufficient in the full-back position. Alves was selected into the squad at the age of 39. While refreshing the record for the oldest player in Brazil’s previous World Cup squads, he is also in Brazil. caused great controversy. In this regard, Tite said: “Alves is a technical and tactical complement. His technical level and personal ability are outstanding. He can be an organizer and a link.”

The Brazilian team is strong and is aiming for the championship, but its opponents in Group G are not easy to save. Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon are also in Group G with Brazil. Both the Swiss team and the Serbian team, the two European powerhouses, have a certain ability to disrupt the game, and in the World Cup in Russia four years ago, Switzerland and Serbia were in the same group as Brazil. The fate between these three teams is not insignificant.

Four years ago, the Brazilian team won 2 wins and 1 draw with 7 points and qualified first in the group. This time, the “Samba Army” definitely wants to replicate the same group ranking.

In the past World Cup, there will always be a situation where the heat must die. A big favorite team, with high attention, must also bear tremendous pressure. It is foreseeable that the Brazilian team’s road to the championship started from the group stage, and it was not a calm performance.

Twenty years have passed, and the World Cup has come to Asia again. The goal of the Brazilian team has never changed: to hit the six-star glory. This time, can their dreams come true in Qatar in winter? (Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Chunyan and Wei Jingyu)

Brazil national team world ranking

The Brazilian national team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world (FIFA update in October 2022)

Brazil national team history

Brazil’s last 10 games results

The trend chart of the Brazilian team’s record in the last 40 games

Original Title: Qatar World Cup · Tour of the top 32 | Impacting six-star glory, can “five-star Brazil” avoid the heat and die?

