Father Julio Lancelotti, a descendant of Italians who emigrated to Brazil, is a priest with one million and 200 thousand followers on Instagram. He is the parish priest of a church in the Mooca, the most Italian district of São Paulo. Always on the side of the poor and the sick, a street priest in a good way. On his account, father Lancelotti attacked the Seleçao players who, in recent days, after the victory against Switzerland, together with Ronaldo the Phenomenon went to dinner in Doha, in the restaurant of the Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, known as Salt Bae. A chef who cooks meat with golden leaves and who slices it with scenographic movements. The prices are consequent, a golden fillet can cost 300 euros. Father Lancelotti published the video of the evening with Eder Militao, Vinicius, Gabriel Jesus, who later got injured, and Ronaldo: “While millions of people die of hunger around the world, this video arouses indignation and sadness. Why so much ostentation?”. For a dinner at Salt Bae’s you can spend over a thousand euros each, whereas in Brazil the minimum monthly wage is equivalent to around 250 euros. The video of the dinner, re-posted by the priest of São Paulo on his own account, generated over a million views and thousands of comments against the event of such luxury.