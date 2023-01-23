After the long weekend in Cortina, the Women’s World Cup remains in Italy with the double appointment on the Erta di Plan de Corones. Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 (first heat at 10.30, second heat at 13.30 with live television on Rai 2 and Eurosport on both days) Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino attack a track they love and where they have already won (Fede in 2017) and got on the podium (Marta 3 times third in 5 races). The last two giants of the season, in Kranjska Gora, saw the triumphs of Mikaela Shiffrin and Valerie Grenier, but Bassino has already won the Sestriere race and is leading the classification of specialties ahead of Shiffrin and Gut, two of the opponents beat in the races of the next few days. Brignone returned to the podium in Kranjska: “I hope to rediscover the sensations I had in training on Erta”.