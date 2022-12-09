No one will remember Neymar’s goal, who equaled Pele against Croatia. He mourns the 10 dressed in green and gold, he does it together with the incredulous Brazilians in the stands of the Education City of Doha and the 200 million sitting on the sofas of their homes. They are disconsolate, they who were looking forward to the semi-final against Argentina until the 116th minute. They who, without world triumphs since 2002, felt that the curse was coming to an end, so much so that they wondered about how to arrange the six stars around the emblem.