At 18:00 on November 28, Beijing time, in the second round of Group G of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Cameroon will face Serbia.

Qatar World Cup 2022 – Who will win Cameroon vs Serbia

cameroon team

“African Lions” advance hard

After 8 years away from the World Cup, the “African Lions” Cameroon team is back. The Cameroon team has advanced to the World Cup finals 7 times in history. It is the first African team to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup. It has won the Africa Cup of Nations 5 times. But in recent years, Cameroon’s football strength has declined. The last two World Cup finals were in 2010 and 2014, but they lost all six group games.

The Cameroon team’s road to the World Cup in Qatar has also taken a lot of trouble. In their away game against Algeria, with Ekambi’s goal in overtime, they reversed their opponents 2-1 and finally advanced with the advantage of away goals.

The coach of the Cameroon team is their legendary old captain Rigobert Song. Captain Abu Bakar is currently playing in the Saudi League. He is very familiar with the weather and environment in West Asia and will provide useful suggestions for the team. The goalkeeper Onana, who plays for Inter Milan, has a first-rate response and is good at hitting points. Another star worthy of attention is Shupo Moting, who is in full swing at Bayern. He has scored 10 goals in 14 games this season.

However, if the Cameroon team wants to qualify, they must first pass the Serbia team and the Swiss team, but they have never won a European team in the World Cup since the 1990 World Cup.

Serbia

The former Chinese Super League coach is in charge of the coach

The players of this Serbian team are tall, and they are good at using their height advantage to score headers. They scored 6 headers in 8 world preliminaries.

In the World Cup preliminaries, Serbia will be in a group with Portugal, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan and Ireland. In the first 7 games, Portugal and Serbia have the same 17 points, ranking first and second respectively. In the final round, the Portuguese team faced Serbia head-on. In the 90th minute of the game, Tadic of the Serbian team made a cross from the right, and Mitrovic, who was unmarked at the back point, scored a header. , and advanced to the World Cup finals with the first place in the group.

In today’s Serbian team, the 26-year-old midfielder Milinkovic who plays for the Serie A club Lazio is the core of the team, worth 60 million euros. In 2013 and 2015, he led the team to win the U19 European Championship and the U20 World Cup. In Serie A this season, he has played 18 times on behalf of Lazio, scoring 5 goals and providing 7 assists. Vlahovic, who is 1.90 meters tall, is also a major offensive weapon for the team. Although he is only 22 years old, his worth has exceeded 80 million euros. During his effectiveness for Juventus this season, he played 15 games and scored 8 goals. He also scored 4 goals for Serbia in World Cup qualifiers. There are also many players in this team who have played in the five major leagues, and the overall strength should not be underestimated.

The coach of the team is Dragan Stojkovic, an old acquaintance of Chinese Super League fans and who has coached the Guangzhou City Club of the Chinese Super League for nearly five years. He took over the Serbian national team in March 2021. Since taking office, he has achieved 13 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses.

In Group G, facing the “Samba Army”, “Swiss Army Knife” and “African Lions”, what kind of performance the “Balkan White Eagles” can play is exciting. (Source: Beijing Evening News, reporter Zhuo Ran)

Cameroon vs Serbia match preview analysis

In the first round of the group stage, both teams were losers. Although Cameroon, ranked 43rd in the world, lost 0:1 to the 15th-ranked Swiss team, they were not at a disadvantage on the scene. They outperformed their opponents with 8 shots and 5 shots on target. What the team lacks is a sharper front line and a key man who can turn the advantage into victory.

In the first match with the world‘s dominant Brazil team, the Serbian team, ranked 21st in the world, is basically in a passive defensive position, and it is difficult to fully display its capabilities. In fact, most of the players in the Serbian team come from the five major leagues, and there is no lack of main players from top giants clubs. In the European qualifiers, they squeezed out the strong Portuguese team and advanced strongly as the first in the group.

As the two teams ranked lower in the world in this group and lost in the first match, the winner of this battle may not be able to advance to the top 16, but the loser is very likely to be out of the group at the bottom of the group. Therefore, a tough battle is inevitable.

Judging from the performance of the first game, as the first African team to break into the quarter-finals of the World Cup, the Cameroon team is recovering. The Serbian team has also improved compared with the previous strength, and the two teams should be in the middle of the tie. However, the “Balkan Eagle” with more balanced overall strength and more delicate techniques and tactics may be able to fly higher. (Source: China News Network, reporter Wang Zumin)

