The Swiss takes his third success in the Miramonti gully: Braathen dominates the first heat but then finishes fourth, the other Norwegian Kristoffersen, favorite on the eve, is second

Daniel Yule would like all World Cup slaloms to take place in Madonna di Campiglio. Today he took the third success of his career on the insidiously technical track of the Miramonti gully: a sensational fact, if we consider that his first places in the competition are five.

With a splendid second heat (although his time was only third), the Swiss recovered from fourth position, also taking advantage of Meillard’s exit, who got on the bike after the second place in the first race, and the emotion he probably conditioned Lucas Braathen, who had dominated the first heat, which closed with a margin of 42/100 on the closest placed. The other Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen, favorite on the eve and three times winner in Campiglio, made a great comeback in the second fraction, in which he set the second fastest time, but the 74/100 delay accumulated in the first heat turned out to be a burden impossible to unload: 8 thousandths cost him poker. The podium was completed by the German Lucas Strasser, who paid a total of 18/100 to the winner.

Little glory for the Azzurri: the best was Tommaso Sala, 13th at the end as well as after the first heat. Two regular races but without gear changes for Sala, whose gap from Yule was 1″33 at the end. Even less brilliant was the Olympian Giuliano Razzoli, 18th in the final classification. Out of the 30 and therefore excluded from the second heat others, including Tobias Kastlunger, who was unable to repeat the brilliant 10th place on his debut in Val d’Isère. See also Peng Shuai accuses Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault: Chinese state media releases Peng Shuai's "Safety" email adds to the suspicion-BBC News

With the success in Campiglio, Yule climbs to second place in the slalom cup standings, led by Braathen with 150 points (Yule has 136).

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 22:03)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

