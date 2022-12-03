Home Sports World Cup, Cassano: “Portugal’s problem is Cristiano Ronaldo”
World Cup, Cassano: "Portugal's problem is Cristiano Ronaldo"

World Cup, Cassano: “Portugal’s problem is Cristiano Ronaldo”

The former footballer Antonio Cassano, through his Instagram profile, has returned to attack Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are his statements

Anthony Cassanoformer footballer also of Milan, continues to be discussed as a football analyst. To enter his viewfinder, this time, is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cassano still critical of Cristiano Ronaldo

The former footballer Anthony Cassanothrough his profile Instagramhe returned to attack Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are his statements.

“Portugal didn’t deserve to win on Monday because Uruguay had 4-5 sensational chances. The Lusitanians have talents that I really like like Joao Felix and Cancelo. The problem, if anything, is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has never missed them. Also the other night he wanted to score despite the ball having passed a quarter of an hour before. CR7 then takes away space from the other boys… He doesn’t give a damn, he just wants to score. Portugal have a lot of talent but there’s this conundrum Cristiano Ronaldo who thinks he’s the best. He’s gone for me.” Milan, listen to Cardinale: “This is how I intend to create value”.

December 2nd – 4.30pm

