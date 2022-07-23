Home Sports World Cup, challenge immediately uphill for Nespoli with the idol of the house Pineda
VOGHERA

All uphill for Mauro Nespoli the fourth stage of the Archery World Cup underway in Medellin, Colombia. The individual silver medal at the Tokyo Games, after the 70 qualifying arrows was the best of the blues, but with a score of 669 he finished in a modest seventeenth place for him. The first qualifying round will thus see Nespoli challenge the host Daniel Osorio Pineda, in an objectively complicated match.

In the team competition, the trio of Azzurri who, in addition to the champion from Voghera, also includes Federico Musolesi and David Pasqualucci finished the qualification in ninth place with 1972 points in a ranking that sees South Korea in first place with 2045 points ahead of the United States (2016).

The Azzurri’s race towards the medal will start from the round of 16 against the hostile trio of the Taipei national team (Su, Tai, Tang). The athlete of the Voghera Archers and the Air Force teamed up with Lucilla Boari in the Mixed Team did not do better.

The qualifying arrows have in fact also drawn the situation of the mixed teams with Italy who finished in eighth position with 1323 points and will immediately face Valencia’s Mexico and Grandi in the round of 16. The Mexican team finished fifth in a ranking in which Korea is first with 1364 points ahead of Germany (1340) and the Netherlands (1336).

Today the program foresees the competitions of the mixed team scoreboards up to the semifinals, in addition to the individual eliminations of the Olympic arc. Finally, Saturday and Sunday will be the days dedicated to medals, with the first day the compound finals and the second those of the Olympic arc. –

