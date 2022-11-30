Home Sports World Cup-Chelsea Iron Gate Goal Senegal 2-1 Ecuador advances- Shangbao Indonesia
November 30, 2022 at 20:28 PM

Senegal 2-1 Ecuador to advance

[Sina Sports News on the 30th]At 23:00 (Qatar local time 18:00), the third round of Group A of the 2022 World Cup began. Senegal won 2-1 against Ecuador. Sarr and Coulibaly scored goals. Caicedo once equalize. Senegal finished second in the group.

Ecuador rotates 3 players, with Plata, Gruezzo and Franco playing. Senegal also rotated 3 players, with Ndiaye, Gaye and Sith playing.

Ecuador (5-4-1): 1-Garlindes; 17-Preciado (85′, 25-Porozzo), 2-Torres, 3-Incapier, 7-Estupi Nian; 21-Franco (46′, 16-Sarmiento), 8-Gruezo (46′, 5-Sifuentes), 23-Cicedo; 19-Prata, 11-Estrada (64′, 24-Reasco); 13-Valencia

Senegal (4-2-3-1): 16-Mendy; 21-Sabaly, 3-Coulibaly, 22-Diallo, 14-Jacobs; 11-Sis (74′, 6-Mendy), 26-Guye; 13-Ndiaye (75′, 20-Dion), 5-Guye, 18-Sarr; 9-Dia (95′, 4-Cisse)

