At 3 o’clock on December 2, Beijing time, in the third round of Group E of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Costa Rica team will face the German team. So who will win the Costa Rica vs. Germany team? The following editor shares the analysis and comparison of Costa Rica’s strength against Germany, as well as the historical record of the confrontation between the two teams.

Results of the first round of Group E of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:

Germany 1:2 Japan

Spain 7:0 Costa Rica

The results of the second round of Group E of the 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage:

Japan 0:1 Costa Rica

Spain 1:1 Germany

Who will win Costa Rica vs Germany?Analysis and comparison of the strength of the two teams

Costa Rica once topped the “Group of Death”

Costa Rica has advanced to the World Cup finals for the sixth time, and its best result was the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The “Group of Death” is no stranger to Costa Rica. They were in the same group with Italy, England, and Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup. They were originally “studying with the prince” in the eyes of the outside world, but in the end it shocked the fans of the world: the group stage Defeated Uruguay 3-1, Italy 1-0, England 0-0, finally qualified with 2 wins and 1 tie, and eliminated Greece on penalty kicks in the round of 16, even out of the quarterfinals , It was also a fierce battle until a penalty shootout was lost to the Netherlands.

Since 2014, Costa Rica’s lineup has been in short supply, talent gaps have appeared, and young players are slightly immature. The current lineup is dominated by players from local leagues and the Americas. There are very few players playing in the five major European leagues. The core is still the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and the 37-year-old midfielder Ruiz.

In this civilian team, former Arsenal striker Joel Campbell will play the role of the final word, and it is with his goal that Costa Rica eliminated New Zealand in the World Cup qualifier play-offs and caught Qatar. The last train of the World Cup. The 18-year-old left winger Bennett, who plays for the English Championship team Sunderland, is fast and explosive, and will be a sharp sword in Costa Rica’s anti-counterfeiting tactics.

Although Costa Rica has had the experience of being upset in the “Group of Death”, there is a huge gap between the hard power and the competition experience compared with the top three in the same group. It may not be useful for its defensive counterattack. very limited.

Center Huang became the fatal injury of “Freund’s Chariot”

Germany is one of the most stable and seasoned teams in the history of the World Cup. It has advanced to the finals 20 times and won the Hercules Cup four times. In the four World Cups from 2002 to 2014, it has won one championship, one runner-up and two third places. In the 2018 Russia World Cup, they stopped the group stage as the defending champion, which is the team’s worst record in the World Cup. Excellent psychological quality, strict tactical discipline and steel-like will quality are the labels of German football.

After repeated blows in the 2018 World Cup and the 2020 European Cup, Flick took over from Loew, who has been in charge of the German team for 15 years. The former will bring the successful experience of completing the “Triple Crown” at Bayern to the country The slightly procrastinated positional warfare of the “Germanic Chariot” has gradually transitioned to a fierce high-position press.

Judging from the lineup, Germany’s defense is led by Neuer and Rudiger. Kimmich has grown into a versatile midfielder. On the offensive end, there are still many wingers and a shortage of centers is an old problem. Sane, Gnabry They are all good players who break through from the side. In recent years, new stars such as Musiala and Haverts have emerged. However, the problem of “center shortage” in the 2018 World Cup has not yet been resolved. Since Klose and Gomez, the German team has been lacking Zhengyin centers with superb shooting skills. Now after Werner injured and bid farewell to the World Cup, this disadvantage is more obvious. Frick’s second plan is likely to be used in the Bundesliga this season. Bremen center Phil Kruger performed well. (Yangcheng Evening News reporter Chai Zhi)

Costa Rica vs Germany head-to-head

Costa Rica and Germany have played against each other once, when Germany defeated Costa Rica 4:2.

