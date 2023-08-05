Sport Despite the World Cup debacle

“I’ve never run away” – Voss-Tecklenburg remains national coach

Status: 04:56 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg continues as national coach of the German women’s national soccer team

Source: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Like Hansi Flick, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg does not draw any personal consequences from the World Cup debacle. She will remain national coach for the time being and now wants to lead the DFB players to the Olympics.

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will not resign after the historic preliminary round of the German soccer team at the World Cup in Australia. “I’ve never run away when the going gets tough. That’s why I have the firm will to take the next steps in German women’s football with everyone involved,” said the 55-year-old at a DFB press conference in Wyong on Saturday, two days after the disappointing 1-1 draw in Brisbane against South Korea and the Missing the round of 16. She now wants to lead the German selection to the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Voss-Tecklenburg’s first task after the World Cup debacle is the duel on September 22 in Denmark to kick off the new Nations League. As President of the German Football Association, Bernd Neuendorf had previously supported the coach several times. “I’m convinced of her,” said the 62-year-old at a DFB event in Hanau, Hesse, on Friday. Neuendorf also pointed out that her contract had only been extended a few months ago.

Future left open for now

Voss-Tecklenburg took over the women’s selection in 2018 as the successor to Horst Hrubesch, her contract runs until the 2025 European Championships in Switzerland. At the 2019 World Cup in France, the former national player failed with the German team in the quarterfinals against Sweden and thus also missed the Olympic participation. At the European Championships last year, she led the DFB team to the final. There, the Germans lost to hosts England, but the successful tournament triggered euphoria at home.

The first World Cup preliminary round in the history of the women’s national team was all the more surprising. However, it has no effect on the desired qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The European teams can only secure the two places allocated to them through the Nations League. Immediately after the early end of the tournament in Australia, Voss-Tecklenburg left her personal future open, but recently indicated that she would continue.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

