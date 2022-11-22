At 21 o’clock on November 22, Beijing time, in the first round of Group D of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Danish team will face the Tunisian team. So who can win Denmark vs Tunisia? The following editor shares the score prediction of Denmark vs Tunisia in the World Cup.

World Cup Qatar 2022 – Denmark vs Tunisia who will win

denmark team

“Andersen’s Fairy Tales” No one dares to underestimate

Eriksson suffered a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championships, regained consciousness after textbook first aid, and then the Danish team as one united heroically broke into the semi-finals, and the images are still vivid. Currently, the Danish team is ranked 10th in the world. According to the latest lineup of the Danish team, the team is valued at 358 million euros. They scored 9 wins and 1 loss in the World Cup qualifiers.

Historically, the Danish team entered the World Cup finals in 1986, 1998, 2002, 2010, and 2018. Their most dazzling history is that after participating in the European Championship in 1992, they went all the way to win the championship and created “A Danish Fairy Tale”. In the 1998 World Cup, they won the respect of all when they played against the star-studded Brazil team in the knockout round. It can be said that the Danish players have always flowed the spirit of not admitting defeat and fighting to the last moment.

The Danish team in this World Cup looks like a “civilian”, but with the full lineup, this team should not be underestimated. On the front line, former Barcelona striker Braithwaite is in charge, Sevilla striker Dolberg and Dames, who shined in the European Cup, are on both sides. In midfield, Eriksson will continue to compete in the World Cup with a high probability. Tottenham player Hoibel will partner with former Dortmund main midfielder Delaney. On the defense line, Barcelona central defender Christensen, AC Milan defender Kjaer, Atlanta defender Mehler, and Crystal Palace defender Josim Anderson lined up in turn. The goalkeeper position will still be one of the creators of the “Miracle of Leicester City” One’s little Schmeichel. It can be said that the lineup of the Danish team is extremely cost-effective, and the team plays well and has a low profile. Any rich team will not dare to underestimate the Danish team.

Eriksson’s performance will be the key to whether the Danish team can go further. Eriksson transferred from Brentford to Manchester United this season and soon became a midfield metronome. His style of play is pragmatic and stable, and he plays with his brain. He has sent the key to break the deadlock in key games many times this season. Passing the ball, he was named the best player in the game many times. If a healthy Eriksson can control the rhythm of the Danish team, everyone will unite as one, and it is possible to even qualify first in the group.

Tunisia

Can “Sending Points Boy” play the role of spoiler

The African powerhouse Tunisia is currently ranked 30th in the world, and the team is worth about 66.45 million euros. The Tunisian team, located at the northernmost tip of the African continent, won the Africa Cup of Nations runner-up twice in 1965 and 1996, and successfully won the cup in 2004. The Tunisian team has entered the World Cup five times in 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018, but has never qualified in the World Cup group stage.

The Tunisian team does not seem to have many stars, but there are also many players who have played in the European arena. Hazri has been playing in Ligue 1 for a long time. After transferring from Saint-Etienne to Montpellier this summer, he quickly secured his main position. Midfielder Schiri, who plays for the Bundesliga team Koln, was named Tunisian Footballer of the Year last year and has represented the national team 45 times since his debut in 2018. Midfield genius Mebry joined Manchester United at the age of 16 and made his Premier League debut at the age of 17. After Manchester United signed a long-term contract with him last year, they rented him to the Birmingham team for training. He will be the core of the Tunisian team in the future.

This Tunisian team is not strong in the group, but they are very good at defensive counterattacks. Maybe they can play the role of spoiler in Group D. (Source: Beijing Evening News, Reporter: Deng Fangjia)

Denmark vs Tunisia Score Prediction

Denmark vs Tunisia score prediction 1:0 or 0:0. In terms of strength analysis, Denmark is slightly stronger than Tunisia, but there is not much difference in strength between the two teams. If Denmark plays normally, there is a high probability of a small victory with one goal.

