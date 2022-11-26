Home Sports World Cup, Duke makes Australia dream
by admin
The author of the winning goal against Tunisia today owes his career to coach Graham Arnold: in 2010 he launched it with the Mariners, now he has taken him to the World Cup

Ten years ago he had another life. Mitchell Duke was bewildered, anxious, full of doubts, a far cry from the big guy who knocked out Tunisia. “Do I insist on football or do I find a job?”. At the age of 21 he was divided between airport employee, salesman and courier, up and down with the van to deliver parcels. In the afternoons, after night shifts watching planes and a couple of mornings a week spent in traffic, he practiced with the Central Mariners, an Australian team.

