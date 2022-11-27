[Netease Sports News on the 27th]In the second round of the World Cup Group D group match, Australia played against Tunisia. Duke scored with a header, Musakni and Leckie missed good chances to score goals, Australia beat Tunisia 1-0, accumulating 3 points and temporarily rose to second place in the group standings.

Australia changed a starter, Karasic replaced Atkinson as right back, Mooy continued to start in midfield. Tunisia also replaced a main player, and Slitti replaced Suleiman to play. The two teams have faced each other twice in the past. Australia won 3-0 in a friendly match in 1997 and Tunisia won 2-0 in the 2005 Confederations Cup.

Tunisia (3421): 16-Dahman/6-Bron (73’21-Keshrida), 4-Melia, 3-Talebi/20-Dreger (46’13-Sa West), 17-Shili, 14-Leduni (67’10-Hazri), 24-Abudi/23-Slitti, 7-Msakni/9-Jabali (73′ 11-Hernessy).

Australia (4231): 1-Matthew Ryan/5-Karasic (75’2-Degenek), 19-Sutta, 4-Rawls, 16-Besic/22-Owen, 13 -Mooy/7-Leckie (85’26-Bacchus), 14-Mcquarie (63’10-Hrustic), 23-Goodwin (85’11-Avi-Mabier) /15-Duke (63’9-McLaren).