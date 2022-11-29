At 21:00 on November 29, Beijing time, in the third round of Group A of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ecuador will face Senegal. So who will win Ecuador vs Senegal? The following editor shares the analysis of the results of the World Cup match between Ecuador and Senegal.

2022 Qatar World Cup – Ecuador vs Senegal who will win

South American home dragon challenges the “iron law”

In Group A, Ecuador is the team with the lowest “sense of presence”. But it was this relatively mysterious team that beat Colombia, Chile, Peru and other strong teams in the South American World Preliminaries, and directly advanced to the World Cup finals with fourth place.

The Ecuadorian team did not participate in the World Cup for the first time until 2002. After that, they stood out from the South American region where strong teams gathered for 3 times in the following 5 sessions (including this one).

The team has stars such as the 20-year-old midfield star, the main force of the Premier League Brighton team Caicedo, and the 32-year-old captain forward Enna Valencia who scored 3 goals in the 2014 World Cup. The biggest “secret” is the outstanding ability to grab points at home. At the Atahualpa Stadium in the country’s capital, Quito (over 2,800 meters above sea level), they drew against Brazil and Argentina. Because of this, many fans believe that it is difficult for the Ecuadorian team, which is away from the plateau at home, to make a difference in Qatar.

African champion dreams of returning to 2002

The last time I went to Asia to participate in the World Cup, I left an unforgettable memory for Senegal fans. In the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, the Senegal team defeated the 1998 World Cup champion France in the first game and advanced to the quarterfinals. Twenty years later, the World Cup is coming to Asia again, and the “Lions of Telanga” look forward to replicating the “feat” of their predecessors.

Bayern striker Mane, Everton midfielder Guye, Chelsea defender Coulibaly… Senegal not only has an absolute core in three lines, but also forward Sarr, midfielder Mendy, goalkeeper Go Mi and many other powerful players who have secured their main positions in the five major European league teams.

In the African Cup of Nations held in February this year, the Senegalese team went all the way through and won the championship. In the world preliminaries, the Senegal team fought against the Egyptian team led by Liverpool star Salah until the last minute, and they advanced through a thrilling penalty shootout at home in the second round.

It is worth mentioning that the coach of this Senegalese team, Aliou Cisse, was the main force of the team that reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup 20 years ago. (Source: Beijing News Sports, Reporter: Zhao Xiaosong)

Ecuador vs Senegal match preview analysis

This campaign will produce another promotion place in Group A.

As the champion of the new African Cup of Africa, the Senegal team was once regarded as one of the “dark horses” of this cup. But before this cup, the team’s number one star, Premier League Golden Boot Mane retired due to injury, which greatly reduced the team’s strength. In the first two group matches, the Senegal team took the lead and won against Qatar, and currently ranks third in the group with 3 points. Only by winning this campaign can they advance.

But the “Plateau Demon” Ecuador team will become their stumbling block.

After two rounds of competition, the Ecuadorian team is obviously not the “plateau dragon and plain worm” ranked 44th in the world in people’s impression. They defeated Qatar 2:0 in the opening game, making the iron law of “unbeaten in the first game of the host” of the World Cup dead.

In this campaign, the Ecuadorian team can advance as long as they draw. But at the end of the battle with the Netherlands, the 33-year-old veteran Valencia, who had contracted the Ecuador team’s three goals in the first two games, was injured and carried off. The injury and state of the “nuclear” of the Ecuadorian team will become the biggest variable in this game. (Source: China News Network, reporter Wang Zumin)

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin