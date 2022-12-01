Home Sports World Cup, England eye to Senegal. So Guardiola changed the Premier
Sports

World Cup, England eye to Senegal. So Guardiola changed the Premier

by admin
World Cup, England eye to Senegal. So Guardiola changed the Premier

P. Avanti – S. Cantalupi – PL Giganti

How much has English football changed in recent years? How much did Pep Guardiola’s arrival in the Premier League weigh on this? We’re talking about it in the new episode of In the Box, our podcast on English football, with the help of the Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Alex Frosio, an expert in tactics and a staunch “Guardioliano”. But in this appointment we also host a focus on Senegal, England’s next opponent in the World Cup, with the help of Filippo Maria Ricci, one of the Gazzetta correspondents in Qatar.

December 1st – 11am

© breaking latest news

See also  Ivrea is also great in the Canavese challenges "But it will be very hard"

You may also like

TvB Experience, the emotion of little Edoardo on...

Formula E 2023: here is Evans and Bird’s...

Maneskin, brawl between fans. Damiano: “Worse the girl...

Jordi Cruyff: “Messi and Barcelona should get back...

A lesson with the vogueing expert: “The aim...

Qatar World Cup: in the round of 16...

As a novice referee at the Qatar World...

Pd, the pact of the Apennines. Bonaccini-Nardella, road...

When the referee is a woman: at Qatar...

Australia, coach Arnold bans social use after qualifying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy