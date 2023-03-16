Status: 03/15/2023 12:37 p.m

What a season finale for the German downhill skiers: Romed Baumann and Andreas Sander finished on the podium at the World Cup final. Only one was faster – the Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr.

Low start numbers are not always an advantage on the downhill. This was different at the World Cup final in Soldeu/Andorra, and this time the profiteers wore the black and white racing suits of the DSV.

Romed Baumann (Kiefersfelden) showed a flawless, furious run with start number one in the best external conditions. Andreas Sander (Ennepetal) with starting number three followed his teammate and was only 0.04 seconds faster than his time.

Kriechmayr prevents German double victory

After Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who was already known as the downhill World Cup winner before the race, could not beat the time of the two Germans, the 37-year-old Baumann was already dreaming of his first World Cup downhill victory ever (the native Austrian once won his two World Cup victories in the combination). . Only Vincent Kriechmayr stayed 0.09 seconds under the record with 1:26.59 minutes and thus prevented the German double success. Josef Ferstl (hammer / +1.98) took 21st place.

Departure of the men in Soldeu

Baumann: “Andi’s podium gave me wings”

“The first number was an advantage, but you have to use it first” said Baumann in the ARD sports show: “It was even quicker than in the training sessions. We had little information. But apart from the finish corners, I had a really good run. It’s balm for the soul and a cool end to the season.”

He was inspired by the recent podium finish of his teammate Andreas Sander. He said: “I’m slowly getting back on my feet. It always takes a while before my confidence comes back. At the moment I’m feeling very good and I was able to show that in the race.”

Downhill World Cup – Alpine Skiing, Men

Overall World Cup – Alpine Skiing, Men

Farewell to Clarey and Ganong

With his victory, Kriechmayr secured second place behind Kilde (6th place/+ 0.30 seconds) in the discipline classification. In this, Baumann ranked eighth as the best German.

As usual at World Cup finals, there were also a few farewells to celebrate: For Frenchman Johan Clarey and Travis Ganing (USA), it was the last race of their careers. Au revoir and goodbye to two great skiers!