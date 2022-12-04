Original title: World Cup – Foden’s two assists Kane Saka scored England 3-0 Senegal will play against France

At 03:00 on December 5th, Beijing time, the fourth 1/8 finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played at the Gulf Stadium. England will play against Senegal. After 90 minutes of fierce fighting, England defeated Senegal 3-0 and successfully advanced to the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The opponent in the quarter-finals will be the defending champion France. When England did not have an advantage in the opening game, Henderson took the lead in the 38th minute. Before the end of the first half, Kane scored his first goal of this competition; in the second half, Saka scored his third goal of this competition. . In this campaign, Foden, who started the game, performed well and sent 2 assists.

In this game, England defender Ben White was absent due to injury, and Sterling was absent due to family matters. Coach Southgate only made one adjustment to the starting lineup. Saka replaced Rashford, and Kane continued to lead For Senegal, Guerre was suspended, Kuyat was absent due to injury, and Chelsea’s defensive twin stars Edouard Mendy and Coulibaly started together, and Dia served as the single arrow.

In the 4th minute, Dia got a 1V2 opportunity in the frontcourt, but Maguire resolved the danger after breaking into the penalty area. In the 21st minute, Foden made a pass from the right corner, and Foden grabbed a shot over the crossbar. In the 23rd minute, Diatta made a pass from the right side of the front court. Dia took a shot in the small penalty area. The ball hit Stones’ body and was refracted to his hands. Saar faced Pickford in front of the small penalty area. Germany shoots the plane. Subsequently, VAR intervened to check Stones’ handball behavior, but it was finally approved that it was not a penalty kick, although Dia, who was sitting on the ground, kept reminding the referee on duty for Stones’ handball and asked for a penalty kick.

In the 32nd minute, Ismaila Sarr went straight, and Dias shot from the left side of the penalty area was bravely saved by England goalkeeper Pickford. Senegal was once again within a hair of the goal.

In the 38th minute, England took the lead, Kane sent a wonderful pass, Bellingham made an inverted triangle pass from the left side of the penalty area, Henderson scored a low shot from the left side of the penalty spot, 1-0! Henderson scored his first goal in the World Cup and his third for the national team. He also became the first Liverpool player to score for England in the World Cup since 2014.

In the 41st minute, Saka made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and Kane shot a penalty kick over the crossbar. In the 43rd minute, Bellingham made the ball. Luke Shaw had a good chance on the left side of the penalty area. Due to procrastination, he did not choose to cross. England’s chance was fleeting.

In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, England expanded its lead. Bellingham intercepted the ball in the backcourt, and then made a high-speed counterattack with a direct pass. Foden made a cross pass from the left side of the penalty area. The ten fingers off, 2-0! Kane’s first goal in this World Cup is also his seventh goal in this tournament and the 52nd goal in his national team career. At the same time, this is also Kane’s 11th major goal in his career (7 World Cup goals and 4 European Cup goals), surpassing Lineker and becoming the player with the most goals in England’s history.

At the end of the first half, England led Senegal 2-0 into the break with two goals from Henderson and Kane.

In the second half, they changed sides and fought again. Senegal replaced three players in a row, replacing Sith, Ndiaye and Diatta with Pap Gay, Dion and Pap Sarr respectively. In the 50th minute, Senegal made a pass from the right side of the penalty area and was cleared by the defensive player. Pap Sarr shot from the left side of the arc of the penalty area and missed the right post. In the 54th minute, Kane slanted, and Saka shot from the right side of the penalty area and missed the right post. In the 55th minute, Luke Shaw passed the ball and Kane bombarded the goal 25 meters. Although Senegalese goalkeeper Edward Mendy dropped the ball, he reacted quickly and confiscated the ball.

In the 57th minute, England almost sealed the victory ahead of schedule. Foden made a cross from the left side of the penalty area. Saka scored against Senegalese goalkeeper Edward Mendy in front of the small penalty area, 3-0! Saka scored his third goal in this World Cup and tied for second place in the scorer list. This is also his seventh goal for the national team.

In the 65th minute, England replaced Saka and Foden with Rashford and Grealish respectively. Among them, Rashford ushered in the national team’s 50th milestone. In the 69th minute, Dieng passed the ball, and Pap Thrall’s 30-meter shot was blocked by the defender. In the 72nd minute, Senegal replaced Dia with Diediu. In the 74th minute, Papp Sarr shot a free kick from the top of the penalty area and missed the right post. In the 76th minute, Coulibaly brought Kane down and was given a yellow card. Subsequently, England replaced Bellingham and Stones with Mount and Dell respectively. In the 82nd minute, England replaced Henderson with Phillips.

In the 84th minute, Jacobs made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Ismaila Sarr headed over the crossbar. Subsequently, Senegal replaced Jacobs with Barlow Touré. In the 87th minute, Sabali passed the ball, and Pap Gay shot from the right side of the top of the penalty area and was blocked by the defender from the bottom line. In the 89th minute, Senegal made a pass from the right side of the penalty area and was blocked by the defensive player. Ismail fired 30 meters and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 1st minute of stoppage time, Luke Shaw made a cross from the left side of the penalty area, and Rashford shot to the right net. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Dieng’s free kick shot from the right side of the arc in the penalty area was blocked by the wall. In the end, England defeated Senegal 3-0 and advanced to the quarter-finals. The opponent in the quarter-finals was the defending champion France.

Lineups for both sides:

England (4-3-3): 1-Pickford/2-Walker, 5-Stones (15-Dell in 76 minutes), 6-Maguire, 3-Luke Shaw/8-Hender Sen (14-Phillips in 82 minutes), 4-Rice, 22-Bellingham (19-Mount in 76 minutes)/17-Saka (11-Rashford in 65 minutes), 9-Kane, 20-Foden (65 minutes 7-Glarish)

Senegal (4-2-3-1): 16-Edward Mendy/14-Jacobs (84 minutes 12-Balow-Toure), 22-Diallo, 3-Koulibaly, 21 -Sabali/6-Naparis-Mendy, 11-Sis (46 minutes 26-Pap Gay)/18-Ismaila Sal, 13-Ndiaye (46 minutes 20 -Dion), 15-Diata (46 minutes 17-Papu-Sarr)/9-Dia (72 minutes 19-Diediu)

