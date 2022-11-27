It’s been twelve years, but looking at him you wouldn’t think. Diego Forlan could still play now: lean, fit, ready to shoot. In 2010, at the South African World Cup, Diego won the Ballon d’Or as the best footballer. With his 5 goals he dragged Uruguay to fourth place: “Every now and then I think about it: I’ve played three, but that will always be ‘my’ World Cup. It was an incredible adventure”. Forlan is in Qatar as a television commentator.